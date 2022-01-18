London Bridge is falling in new ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Netflix teaser

A new trailer for Vikings: Valhalla has just been released by Netflix – check it out below.

The show is set 100 years after the events of the original show, which concluded a six-season run on History last year.

A synopsis for Vikings: Valhalla reads: “Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

“As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.”

Watch the new trailer here:

Valhalla is helmed by Michael Hirst, who created the original series. The spin-off show is set to premiere on Netflix on February 25.

Meanwhile, Vikings star Alexander Ludwig surprised two Vikings fans in a restaurant last year. After posting a video on Instagram with their conversation audible in the background, he revealed in the comments that he went over to surprise them after the video was taken.

“This was wild,” he wrote. “These two started raving about #vikings as @laurendludwig and I sat about 10 feet from them. Of course I had to go up to them after to stay thank you for making my damn day,” he added. “They flipped and it was absolutely awesome.”