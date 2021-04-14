News TV News

Long-time ‘Simpsons’ animator and director Edwin Aguilar has died

"A talented artist and beloved fountain of love and inspiration to all"

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Edwin Aguilar Simpsons
Edwin Aguilar - Credit: Press/GoFundMe

Long-time animator and director on The Simpsons, Edwin Aguilar has died.

As reported first in The Hollywood Reporter, Aguilar died on Sunday (April 11) after suffering a stroke; he was 46-years-old.

On Twitter, The Simpsons producer Matt Selman said Aguilar was “a talented artist and beloved fountain of love and inspiration to all.”

Simpsons character designer Eric Keyes added: “This is going to hurt for some time. Edwin was such a lovely person.”

Aguilar worked on the long-running animation for over two decades, serving as both an animator and assistant director on the show.

You can see some of the tributes below:

Aguilar, who was born in El Salvador, immigrated to the US in 1982. He studied illustration at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena.

He began his career working as an animation assistant at Graz Entertainment which made cartoons including Transformers and G.I. Joe. 

He also worked for Hanna-Barbera and then at Warner Bros. with Chuck Jones.

Aguilar joined The Simpsons in 1998 where he worked, according to The Hollywood Reporter, as “an animator, character layout artist, storyboard revisionist, assistant director, and more.”

He also worked on The Simpsons Movie in 2007. The director of that, David Silverman wrote on Twitter: “A very sad so long to everybody’s great and dear friend, Edwin Aguilar. Everyone @TheSimpsons feels the loss of this great great artist and great great person.

“He was the kindest and strongest, and we will miss him always.”

Aguilar is survived by his wife and three children. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help benefit his family.

