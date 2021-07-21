New reports have emerged from the upcoming Lord Of The Rings series, which claims that no sex will feature in the show.

Although details about the Amazon Prime series, which is currently being filmed in New Zealand, are largely being kept under wraps, a “spy report” has been obtained by TheOneRing which allegedly addresses the rumours around sex and nudity on the show.

Said rumours first began when an established New Zealand intimacy coordinator was hired for the show. Again, as reported by TheOneRing, a casting call was also sent out by BGT Talent Agency asking for actors who are “comfortable with nudity”.