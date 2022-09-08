Los Angeles appoints September 17 ‘Squid Game’ Day

The City of Los Angeles has officially designated September 17 Squid Game Day, in recognition of the South Korean Netflix series’ achievements.

Korean-American congressman John Lee announced on September 7 that the city council had passed the resolution appointing September 17 as Squid Game Day, per The Korea Times. The Californian city will thus commemorate the Korean drama series every year on September 17, which was the date Squid Game first premiered on Netflix last year.

Lee told press that this may be the first time in the United States that a commemoration day is designated for a television series, per The Korea Times. The resolution noted that Squid Game retains its place as the most-watched Netflix original to date, and that “it was the first ever Korean series on Netflix to reach number one in the US, breaking the barrier that many foreign language shows face with Western audiences simply because of subtitles”.

It also noted that Squid Game successfully introduced diverse facets of Korean culture not just to audiences in the US but across the globe; it has also done so by receiving nominations and awards at numerous American and international ceremonies alike, largely as the first Korean and first foreign-language series to achieve such feats.

“Squid Game marks another victory in the fight to grow representation of the AAPI [Asian American and Pacific Islander] community in film and entertainment, exposing audiences to Korean culture and traditions while paving the way for other AAPI communities to also have their stories told,” the resolution read.

According to The Korea Times, a ceremony to celebrate the designation will be held in front of the LA City Hall tomorrow (September 9), and will be attended by LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, CEO of the series’ production company Siren Pictures Kim Ji-yeon, as well as lead actor Lee Jung-jae (who starred as Player 456 on the show).