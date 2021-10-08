‘Lost In Space’ season three trailer confirms December release date

Netflix has confirmed the third and final season of Lost In Space will release December 1.

The modern reimagining of the classic 1960s sci-fi series, set 30 years in the future, follows the Robinson family who have been selected to help colonise space. When they’re ripped off course however from an accident, they’re forced to work together to survive in an alien environment far from their original destination.

As shown in a new teaser trailer, the show’s third season picks up after the Robinson children headed to the Alpha-Centauri system, as the remaining colonists, including the Robinson parents, ended up in a different part of the universe.

In a dramatic “final” transmission, Will (Max Jenkins) remarks: “This is Will Robinson of the 24th colonist group. If you’re watching this recording, there’s a chance things didn’t work out the way I hoped they would.”

Alongside Will, the show features his mum Maureen (Molly Parker), dad John (Toby Stephens), and siblings Judy (Taylor Russell) and Penny (Mina Sundwall).

Show creator Zack Estrin returns as showrunner for the final season, who previously explained why the show was ending after three seasons.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” Estrin said. “A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end.

“It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode – if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission – it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith…. And The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken.

“So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

Lost In Space season three releases December 1, 2021 on Netflix.