‘Lost’ reunion: JJ Abrams and Josh Holloway team up for new HBO series

Lost co-creator JJ Abrams and series star Josh Holloway are set to reunite for a new crime drama.

Holloway, who played Sawyer in Lost, takes the as-yet-unnamed lead role in Duster as a getaway driver for a crime syndicate in the ’70s American southwest.

It’s part of Abrams and his production company Bad Robot’s lucrative new deal with WarnerMedia/HBO to produce new shows and movies for the company, writes The Hollywood Reporter. Shameless writer LaToya Morgan is writing the series with Abrams.

Meanwhile, Abrams is busy at work on other projects including a Cloverfield sequel and Justice League Dark as well as a new thriller called Overlook that’s set in the world of The Shining.

The filmmaker is also rebooting Superman. According to Deadline, author Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the film’s screenplay for Warner Bros. and DC. Abrams will produce the feature under his Bad Robot label alongside Hannah Minghella.

No plot details have been shared yet and there’s no word on who will star as the Man of Steel in the upcoming reboot.

Last year, Henry Cavill addressed rumours about a return to playing Superman. The Witcher star, who last portrayed the DC Comics character in 2017’s Justice League, said the amount of speculation over his future as Superman is “extraordinary and sometimes frustrating”.

All six seasons of Lost (2004-2010) are now available to stream on Disney+. The series joined 24, How I Met Your Mother, Atlanta, Prison Break and others in landing on the streamer last month.