Louis C.K. sexual harassment accuser calls his Grammy win “such bullshit”

Julia Wolov, one of several women to have accused comedian Louis C.K. of sexual harassment, has called his Grammy win “such bullshit”.

The comedian won the award for Best Comedy Album at the event on April 3, for his 2020 special Sincerely Louis C.K. in which he addressed allegations of sexual misconduct made against him in 2017.

Multiple women claimed that C.K. had masturbated in front of them, which he admitted to in a statement, saying: “These stories are true.”

“Nobody cares. That’s the message this sends,” Wolov told Variety in a new interview commenting on the win. “It really does. That’s the truth.”

She went on: “Anytime that he does anything, I’ll wake up in the morning to messages and emails [from] reporters and it’s the same question: ‘Should he be able to perform?’ I don’t know. Don’t ask me. I don’t make the rules.

“I’ve thought about what should be done and what is the meaning for all of this, but I don’t have an answer because I really don’t know. The way the industry works can be so mysterious. But whoever the decision makers are, is it that necessary that you have to work with this person who has been showing his dick to everyone in town? Do you have to work with him that badly? There are so many funny people. Why him? Why not them? Why not anyone but him?”

Commenting on the Grammy win specifically, Wolov added: “It’s such bullshit. What is wrong with people? Wouldn’t it be nice if people would not be rewarded for bad behaviour? But what are you supposed to do? These people voted for him. I guess that’s what happens when comedy and music comes together.”

Louis C.K.’s representatives have not yet responded for comment on Wolov’s new interview. This story will be updated accordingly.