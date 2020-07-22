A new Louis Theroux documentary is coming to BBC Two.

Life on The Edge will focus on the filmmaker’s own career, spanning 25 years, with unseen footage and new interviews with former subjects.

Theroux will also feature in the documentary, airing in four hour-long episodes, with new interviews.

Theroux said in a statement of the new series: “For years I’ve wanted to go back and make sense of the programmes I’ve made, find out what happened to some of the contributors, update their stories, and see what all these many hours of making TV might add up to.”

The documentarian has explored topics including Michael Jackson, Jimmy Savile, Joe Exotic of Tiger King fame, and scientology.

The retrospective series follows the publication of Theroux’s autobiography last year, titled Gotta Get Theroux This which reflected on his work since the early 1990s.

Theroux continued on Life On The Edge: “Lockdown gave me the time and space to do this. It’s been a strange and fascinating couple of months working on this, and especially fun to dig through old episodes of Weird Weekends – programmes I made in the mid-90s, when the world was a very different place.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to do with this new series. I think we’ve been able to make the whole add up to more than the sum of the parts and to bring out surprising themes and commonalities.

“And, if nothing else, it was an interesting review of how my haircuts and glasses have changed over the years.”