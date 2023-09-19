Louis Theroux to interview Pete Doherty and RAYE in new series

The line-up has been announced for the upcoming second series of Louis Theroux Interviews, including Pete Doherty and RAYE.

The six-episode series sees the journalist and broadcaster interview various celebrities about their lives and careers. In the first series, which aired last year, Theroux met the likes of Rita Ora, Yungblud and Stormzy.

In the second series, Theroux will meet The Libertines and Babyshambles frontman in Normandy, where he lives with his wife and daughter. The episode will also feature the pair hanging out backstage at Secret Garden Party in Cambridgeshire.

Singer-songwriter RAYE will also be the focus of an episode, where she covers the split from her record label Polydor in 2021 and her recent Glastonbury performance on the Pyramid stage.

Other celebrities for series two include two-time world heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua, Top Boy actor Ashley Walters, activist and whistleblower Chelsea Manning, and actor Joan Collins.

Speaking about the second series, Theroux said: “Working with the team on these six new programmes has been an enormous pleasure. The six guests are all distinctive and brilliant in different ways, all of them people who have endured setbacks and huge successes, and who have something to share with the world based on their journeys through life.

“We have tried to build on the success of the first six Louis Theroux Interviews, while pushing further this time into terrain that is gritty and difficult, exploring subjects like mental health, brushes with the law, and political controversy.”

He added: “Like the first six Louis Theroux Interviews, each show mixes stylish master interviews with behind-the-scenes moments and actuality shot on location, so viewers have the double pleasure of a thoughtful in-depth conversation alongside a revealing look into the lives of contributors: in the locker room post-fight with Anthony Joshua, RAYE’s dressing room before her Glastonbury set, Joan Collins’ house in the south of France.

“The tone of the shows is always open-minded and generous-hearted, while hopefully being funny, and always mindful of the need to keep viewers interested. I like them, and I’m notoriously hard to please.”

The second series of Louis Theroux Interviews is set to air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer later this year.