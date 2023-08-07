‘Love Is Blind’ star says Netflix show has “ruined his life”

Nick Thompson, a former contestant on Netflix’s Love Is Blind, has said the dating series has “ruined his life completely”.

Thompson, who appeared on the second season which aired in 2022, said he’s on the verge of being “homeless” after losing his marketing job in November last year.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Thompson said: “I’m having an incredibly hard time finding [a new job].

“I burned through my savings that cashed out my 401(k). I’ve got two months left in the bank to pay my mortgage. I can’t get a job because people don’t take me seriously. I was a VP in software for five years, so it’s not like I don’t have a track record of experience or success.”

Thompson claimed he was only paid $10,000 (£7829) for 10 weeks of filming, with no residual pay despite the show’s ongoing success. The show is set to return for a fifth season later this year.

“When you think about the amount of money that’s being made, and the way that it’s the path for future seasons, and the fact that anyone can go on and watch me… and I’m going to be homeless,” he added.

While Thompson admits he finds it “hard to say” that he wishes he never went on the show, the reality star believes it has “ruined his life”.

“I wish I could just go back to having a nice life that I had built for myself, instead of wondering whether my mortgage is gonna get paid,” he added. “It’s a brutal, brutal industry.”

Thompson married Danielle Ruhl in the show’s second season, before they later filed for divorce in August 2022 after one year of marriage.

Earlier this year, multiple contestants, including Ruhl, spoke out against the allegedly “unsafe” working conditions on the Netflix series in a report on Business Insider, claiming that they were put through “emotional warfare”.

In response to the claims, producers Kinetic Content said (via Variety): “The wellbeing of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic. We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming.”