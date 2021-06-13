‘Lucifer’ boss teases “whole new character” for season 6

Lucifer boss Joe Henderson has revealed that a brand new character is due to enter the show in its sixth and final season.

Speaking in a recent interview with TV Line, Henderson was asked whether or not there will be a new character added to the series.

“Oh, that’s a good one….” he said. “There is a new character in 6 that was not going to be a part of season 5. A whole new character.”

Addressing concerns about the season 6 being rushed together after a late renewal confirmation meant rewriters for the season 5 ending, he said it was “very much our goodbye season” and that “as we started to dig into Season 6, we found a new story we wouldn’t have told before.”

“I don’t want people to think that Season 6 is almost like an elongated Act VI, because it’s not,” he continued. “It’s its own season. It’s got its own engine.”

Earlier this year (April 21), Henderson also stated the sixth season of Lucifer would be “wildly different” to season 5B.

In an interview with wordballoon, the co-showrunner discussed both seasons ahead of the release of season five’s second part – which NME ultimately described as “one of the worst things on TV” and “a self-indulgent waste of money” in a one-star review.

Henderson said he loved season 5B and season six of Lucifer “in different ways”, explaining: “Season 5B is big and epic; season six is sweet and personal. I don’t even know how to compare them.

“They’re so wildly different, and yet so very much of a whole. They’re very much part of a story going on.”