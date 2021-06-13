NewsTV News

‘Lucifer’ boss teases “whole new character” for season 6

Co-showrunner Joe Henderson also addressed concerns about the show's final season following its late renewal

By Matthew Neale
'Lucifer' season five part two is streaming now. CREDIT: Netflix

Lucifer boss Joe Henderson has revealed that a brand new character is due to enter the show in its sixth and final season.

Speaking in a recent interview with TV LineHenderson was asked whether or not there will be a new character added to the series.

“Oh, that’s a good one….” he said. “There is a new character in 6 that was not going to be a part of season 5. A whole new character.”

Addressing concerns about the season 6 being rushed together after a late renewal confirmation meant rewriters for the season 5 ending, he said it was “very much our goodbye season” and that “as we started to dig into Season 6, we found a new story we wouldn’t have told before.”

“I don’t want people to think that Season 6 is almost like an elongated Act VI, because it’s not,” he continued. “It’s its own season. It’s got its own engine.”

Tom Ellis plays the titular devil. CREDIT: Netflix

Earlier this year (April 21), Henderson also stated the sixth season of Lucifer would be “wildly different” to season 5B.

In an interview with wordballoon, the co-showrunner discussed both seasons ahead of the release of season five’s second part – which NME ultimately described as “one of the worst things on TV” and “a self-indulgent waste of money” in a one-star review.

Henderson said he loved season 5B and season six of Lucifer “in different ways”, explaining: “Season 5B is big and epic; season six is sweet and personal. I don’t even know how to compare them.

“They’re so wildly different, and yet so very much of a whole. They’re very much part of a story going on.”

