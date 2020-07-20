Lucifer‘s upcoming fifth season is set to see Tom Ellis take on the second role of the titular character’s twin, Michael.

Fans were introduced to Michael in the new trailer for the Netflix series released last week, with it being suggested that Lucifer would return to Earth from Hell later in the season to confront his brother.

Speaking about Ellis playing both roles in the new season, co-showrunner Joe Henderson told Entertainment Weekly: “In the table reads, when Tom has to play Lucifer and Michael, it’s amazing because he’s literally doing the, ‘sister!’ ‘mother!’ ‘sister!’ [thing].

“But you’re also in the scene. You’re staying with him because he’s grounding it. Tom makes what he does look so effortless that I think this season will remind people just how hard it is – everything he does.”