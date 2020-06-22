Lucifer’s anticipated fifth season has landed a premiere date on Netflix, with the first half set to drop in August.

The series, which stars Tom Ellis as the titular Devil, was picked up by Netflix for its fourth and fifth seasons after being cancelled on Fox.

A new compilation clip entitled “Lucifer’s Sexiest Moments” has been released by the streaming platform, and while it doesn’t offer any new footage, it does confirm that season 5A will be released on August 21.

Netflix previously claimed that the fifth season would be the final one, though last month it was reported by TVLine that Ellis had signed a new deal to appear in a sixth. Deadline has since reported that the rest of the cast are on board too.

The fact that the fifth has not been touted as the final one in the new date announcement adds to that speculation.

Lucifer‘s fifth season description reads: “Lucifer (Ellis), bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) in particular.

“In the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, ‘will they or won’t they?'”

The show, which is based off the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg, also stars Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia and Rachael Harris.