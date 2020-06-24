‘Lucifer’ to return to Netflix for a sixth and final season

Lucifer has been renewed for a sixth and final season.

The Tom Ellis-starring series, which premiered back in 2016, was picked up by Netflix for its fourth and fifth seasons after being axed by Fox. Earlier this week, it was announced that season five will be released on August 21.

Yesterday (June 23), a post on Lucifer’s official Twitter account revealed that the series will be coming to a close with a sixth instalment. “The devil made us do it. #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final,” the tweet’s caption read.

the devil made us do it. 😈 #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020

The news was accompanied by a brief clip depicting the number 666 among a bed of flames. A “Season 6” logo later emerges as two of the digits burn away. You can see the post above.

Netflix had previously claimed that the fifth season of Lucifer would be its last, though last month it was reported that Tom Ellis had signed a new deal to appear in a sixth. Deadline later claimed that the rest of the cast were also on board.

An official description of season five reads: “Lucifer (Ellis), bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) in particular.

“In the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, ‘will they or won’t they?’”