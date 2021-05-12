‘Lupin’ will get a third part, announces star Omar Sy

Lupin will return for a third part in the series, star Omar Sy has confirmed.

The actor responded to a tweet from French journalist Romain Cheyron, who spotted the website assane-diop.com – the name of Sy’s character in the show – currently reads: “Assane is always one step ahead. Lupin will return for a part three.”

The same display also announces that part two will air on Netflix on June 11.

In response to the tweet, Sy wrote: “We can’t hide anything from you. Lupin part 3 is confirmed!”

On ne peut rien vous cacher. 👀

Lupin part 3 is confirmed! — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) May 11, 2021

An official synopsis for part two of Lupin reads: “Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.”

The show focuses on Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a professional thief and the only son of a Senegalese immigrant who came to France to find a better life for his child.

Assane’s father is then framed for a crime by his employer and takes his own life. The series then follows Assane, inspired by gentleman thief Arsène Lupin, vowing to get revenge on the family who killed his father.

Meanwhile, Lupin creator George Kay has teased the possibility of a Sherlock Holmes crossover for the hit French detective series.

Lupin returns to Netflix on June 11.