Luther creator Neil Cross has teased a “big” announcement coming in regards to the hit TV series.

Idris Elba‘s detective was last on screens in January of last year, though a planned spin-off film has been in the works.

Addressing what is next for the character, Cross told The Sunday Post: “All I can say, I’m afraid, is there will be an announcement soon.

“Idris and I are both really excited and neither of us can wait for the announcement to come so we can properly talk about it, as we love the show so much, but something big is coming.”

It comes after Cross revealed earlier this month that the film was making progress, telling the Radio Times: “Ask Idris! We are – I don’t know what I’m allowed to say, which is an answer in of itself! Words are my job and I’ve lost them all.

“We wanna make more Luther. We’re gonna make more Luther. The how and the why, that’s all to come, but we’re gonna make more Luther.”

Elba addressed the project earlier this year, admitting he was keen to see his character appear on the big screen.

“I’ve maintained that I’d like to see [Luther] come to a film,” he said. “That’s what I think we’re headed towards, is a film. I’m looking forward to making that happen… It is happening!”

Elba added: “With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines, and a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.”