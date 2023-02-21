Mackenzie Crook appeals for help to find missing sister-in-law

Mackenzie Crook has urged people to check their gardens and outhouses to help find his missing sister-in-law.

Laurel Aldridge, who is the older sister of actor’s wife, was reported missing from her home in Walberton in the Arundel area of West Sussex last Tuesday (February 14).

Aldridge had been undergoing chemotherapy but did not turn up for her treatment on that day.

Crook, who is known for his roles in The Detectorists, The Office and The Pirates Of The Caribbean, recently told Good Morning Britain: “It’s a week now. It was this time last Tuesday that she left the house with nothing but the clothes she was wearing, no keys, money, phone, and she’s not been seen since.”

The actor explained that his family believe that her disappearance could be linked to her ongoing cancer treatment.

“She was diagnosed with cancer last year and she missed her fifth chemo session last Tuesday and we think that’s what has triggered some sort of crisis in her and she’s gone off for a long walk somewhere,” he said. “We are really clutching at straws now after a week.”

The actor continued: “At the moment everyone is containing their emotions, I’m sure the time will come for that later but right now everyone is very determined and driven.

“We’ve got a strong suspicion that she is in the local area but that’s just a hunch we’re going on. We can’t imagine that she has gone very far afield.”

Crook urged people to search their gardens, believing that she could have taken shelter in a shed or an outhouse.

“We are asking people to check all of those places in their garden – even if they’ve done it before, to go back and check again.”

He added: “Now we are also asking people to check dashcam [footage] because there are specific roads the police think she may have crossed in that time.”

Detective Sergeant Alan Fenn of Sussex police has also urged residents in the Walberton and Slindon areas to “check their outbuildings for any sightings of Laurel”.

Aldridge is described as being around 5ft 4in with grey/blonde highlighted hair. She sometimes wears glasses and was last seen wearing a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and a brown hat. She may also be wearing a grey puffer jacket.

The police recently released images of Aldridge moments before her disappearance.