‘Hannibal’ revival will happen “eventually” says Mads Mikkelsen

Mads Mikkelsen has said that there will “eventually” be a Hannibal revival.

The NBC series, which premiered in 2013, ran for three seasons and concluded in 2015. Starring Mikkelsen as Dr. Hannibal Lecter, the series was based on Thomas Harris’ series of novels, Red Dragon, Hannibal and Hannibal Rising.

More than a decade after the first episode, there have been some hints at a fourth season. In April last year, series creator and showrunner Bryan Fuller teased some hints about a revival, saying to Nerdist: “There’s something about you know where we left Will and Hannibal at the cliff and this power tenderness and intimacy that they are experiencing in that moment that feels like it’s a launch pad.”

Advertisement

He added: “If you didn’t like season three you probably won’t like season four” and described the next instalment with the words: “lured, erotic, intimacy”.

Speaking in a recent interview, Mikkelsen has teased that a fourth season may be created at some point.

“It’s no secret that all of us who were part of the cast and Bryan, we all want to go back,” Mikkelsen shared with Business Insider.

He explained that the revival is time-dependent on the actors’ ages, suggesting a jump in time as a possible solution. He said: “It’s got to happen eventually sooner than later because we’re not getting any younger, right? But the story itself can jump, it can have that gap, which is fine.”

“So it’s all about finding a home for it, but that’s nothing concrete out there now. Why that’s the case? I don’t know. We love the show and there seem to be a lot of other people liking it as well,” he continued.

Advertisement

The series follows the complex relationship between FBI special investigator Will Graham, played by Hugh Dancy, and forensic psychiatrist, Lecter.

Last month, Anthony Hopkins, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of the iconic villain in 1991 The Silence Of The Lambs, shared that Hannibal Lecter was “one of the best parts” he’d ever read.