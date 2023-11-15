Magician Dynamo to be ‘killed’ live on TV

Magician Dynamo is to be ‘killed’ live on TV in a burial.

The famous British trickster, whose real name is Steven Frayne, will be buried alive over a two-hour special airing on Sky Max and NOW next month.

Frayne made his name with illusions including walking on water, slipping through the US border wall with Mexico, and levitating above The Shard, as well as supplying a host of sports results and news predictions that proved correct.

Advertisement

The live show, called Dynamo Is Dead, will feature conversations with figures including professional boxer Tyson Fury, pop acts Coldplay and Demi Lovato, model and actress Cara Delevingne, and businessman and Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett [via LADbible].

Dynamo “hit rock bottom after challenging battles with his mental health and the loss of his identity”, LADbible additionally claimed, noting that the illusionist has since drawn strength from sharing his story of recovery and rebirth.

Are you watching closely? Dynamo is dead. Tune in live on 14 December pic.twitter.com/PBOlp126Ai — Dynamoisdead (@dynamoisdeadx) November 13, 2023

In a teaser trailer for the show the magician speaks about hiding behind the Dynamo facade and now being in the position of needing to discover who he really is as a person.

That, seemingly, requires him to “do something I’ve never done, I need to become someone I’ve never been”, he says in the clip as he flings a deck of cards at the camera.

Dynamo Is Dead will be available to watch live on Sky Max and streaming service NOW on December 14 at 9pm GMT.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in 2020 fellow magician David Blaine completed his first daredevil stunt in 10 years, Ascension, which saw him hang off and pilot 52 helium-filled balloons at an altitude of roughly 8,000 feet over the Arizona desert.