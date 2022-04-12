Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has said she grew to “resent” her character on the show during puberty.

The actor, who played Arya Stark in the beloved HBO series, recently opened up about her experience coming of age while starring in the show as she was growing up.

“I think that when I started becoming a woman, I resented Arya because I couldn’t express who I was becoming,” Williams told GQ in a recent cover interview.

“And then I also resented my body, because it wasn’t aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated.”

When asked whether she missed Game of Thrones, Williams replied: “I don’t think it’s healthy [to miss it], because I loved it. I look at it so fondly, and I look at it with such pride.

“But why would I want to make myself feel sad about the greatest thing that ever happened to me? I don’t want to associate that with feelings of pain.”

In other Game of Thrones news, forthcoming prequel series House of the Dragon has confirmed a release date.

The series, taking place 200 years before the events of the flagship HBO show, is set to premiere on August 21 via HBO Max in the US and will be simulcast on Sky Atlantic/NOW in the UK in the early hours of August 22.

House Of The Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood. It will focus on the House Targaryen and will star Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Rhys Ifans, among others.