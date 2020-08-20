Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has shared her thoughts on the show’s divisive finale.
Many fans criticised the final season of the HBO show, with some petitioning for a re-write.
In an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Williams said, “I was so happy with my ending, and it was just a beautiful end to a decade of my life, and I just couldn’t be happier with it.”
The actress also admitted she was relieved for Game of Thrones to be over, as to avoid the risk of spoilers.
“Now, I guess people actually just ask me like, ‘What did you think of the final season?’”
Charles Dance, who played Tywin Lannister until the show’s fourth season, admitted that he was disappointed with the finale and would sign a petition to change the storyline if there was one.