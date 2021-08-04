Man arrested over threats to kill ‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer

A man has been arrested in France over threats to kill Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

Comer, best known for her role as assassin Villanelle in the hit drama, reportedly alerted authorities after receiving a series of sinister threats online. A man aged 44 was subsequently arrested after police stormed his home in the northern city of Roubaix.

The actor is said to have received an array of threatening messages from the suspected stalker, including one which said: “I am coming to England to create carnage.”

It’s believed that technology experts were able to track the man’s location, before armed officers stormed his home during a dawn raid and seized a selection of computer files and technical equipment.

Confirming the threats, prosecutors in Lille said they were of “great concern”.

A spokesman for the prosecutors said: “Following an official approach by the British authorities, a man was taken into custody for acts of harassment against an English actress.”

The man is now thought to be on bail while prosecutors and police await the results of a medical examination.

According to the Daily Mail, an individual began harassing Comer on social media before then harassing her immediate family online.

A police source told the publication: “There is clearly great concern, because someone has been sending death threats to the actress.

“Police here were first contacted by British police on June 30 and asked to make inquiries, before the arrest.

“The investigation involves threats and harassment made via social media and email to the actress Jodie Comer, and members of her family.”

Comer was also noticeably absent from Instagram while the investigation began, but she has now returned while limiting comments on her posts.

Meanwhile, the fourth and final series of Killing Eve is currently in production.