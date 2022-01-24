Man makes life-sized sculpture of dragon inspired by ‘Game Of Thrones’

A man has made a life sized statue of Drogon from Game Of Thrones.

The 55-foot tall, 12,000lb dragon has been created by Canadian sculptor Kevin Stone who has been working on a copy of Daenerys Targaryen’s beloved dragon for over 13 months.

He is continuing to work on the wings, which stretch to about 88 feet, and conducting safety tests on the dragon’s fire-breathing system.

“It’s obviously extremely challenging,” Stone said. “And it’s turned out really better than I could imagine.” You can view the life sized statue in action below.

Game Of Thrones’ showrunners previously cleared up the mystery of whether Drogon ate Daenerys Targaryen after her death in the show’s final season.

Fans questioned whether her beloved dragon was about to eat her body, after he flew off with it towards the sea.

Speaking in a making-of documentary that featured on season eight’s DVD, David Benioff confirmed that Drogon didn’t eat her body.

When Emilia Clarke shared her concerns over the theory, Benioff told her: “Drogon’s not going to eat you. He’s not a cat. Did you see how gently he was nudging you?”

Meanwhile, Peter Dinklage recently shared his thoughts on forthcoming HBO prequel series House Of The Dragon.

“I think the trick is not to try to recreate Thrones,” he told The Independent. “If you try to recreate it, that feels like a money grab. With a lot of sequels, the reason for them is that the first one made a lot of money, which is why they aren’t as strong.

“But I am excited to watch the House Of The Dragon, purely as a viewer, not knowing what will happen next.”

The prequel series takes place 300 years before Game of Thrones. It will focus on the House of Targaryen and stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Rhys Ifans.

The story is based on author George R. R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, and is set to air later this year.