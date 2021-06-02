The finale of Mare Of Easttown has become the most watched episode on HBO Max ever.

Deadline reports that the seventh episode of the HBO detective drama drew 4million viewers over the bank holiday weekend, with 3million on Sunday night (May 30) alone.

The last episode also broke records to become the most watched episode of an original series on HBO Max during its first 24 hours of availability, overtaking numbers set by The Undoing and The Flight Attendant.

Mare joins The Undoing as the only two shows in HBO history to continue growing week after week, with numbers still set to increase over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Kate Winslet, who played the titular detective Marianne “Mare” Sheehan in the show, recently revealed how she sought inspiration for her character from her father, Roger.

“My dad actually reminds me quite a lot of Mare, to be honest. He was slightly the inspiration,” the actress told the New York Times.

“He basically moves like Mare and eats like Mare. Well, he does eat with his mouth full. We do tell him all the time, ‘Dad!’ He’s going to be so mad I just said that.”

In a four-star review of Mare Of Easttown, NME wrote: “Come for the smalltown mystery that grips as much as it depresses. Stay for the magnetic performance from a real screen legend.”

Mare Of Easttown is now streaming on NOW in the UK and on HBO Max in the US.