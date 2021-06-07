‘Mare Of Easttown’ second season still up in the air, says HBO boss

Mare Of Easttown could return for a second season, HBO Chief Casey Bloys has said.

Bloys spoke to Variety following the news that Brad Ingelsby, the show’s creator, has signed a three-year exclusive deal with HBO.

“If Brad felt like he had a story to tell that felt like it would be at the same level, I think everybody would be open to it,” he said.

Advertisement

“Right now, he doesn’t have that story. Who knows? We’ll have to wait to see if they come up with something they’re dying to tell.”

Mare Of Easttown, a small town murder mystery that stars Kate Winslet, was initially conceived as a standalone series. However the show has gained huge international success, and consequently sparked demand for a second instalment.

The show’s season finale has become the most watched episode on HBO Max ever. Deadline reported that the seventh episode of the HBO detective drama drew 4million viewers over the bank holiday weekend with 3million on the Sunday night (May 30) alone.

When pushed for any further information on a sequel, Bloys said: “I don’t even have any idea that there’s going to be a timeline. Usually we take the lead from our creators.”

Winslet recently revealed that she refused director’s Craig Zobel’s offer to airbrush her body in a sex scene from the show.

Advertisement

As reported in the New York Times, Winslet claimed that Zobel offered to edit a scene in which Winslet showed a “bulgy bit of belly”.

Winslet refused and told Zobel: “Don’t you dare.”