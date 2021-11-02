Mariah Carey to launch Christmas special on Apple TV+

Mariah Carey will return to Apple TV+ this December, announcing a new Christmas special titled Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.

The festive small-screen event will see the singer collaborate with Khalid and Kirk Franklin for the first and only performance of their new single, ‘Fall In Love At Christmas’.

The special comes in the wake of Carey’s original collaboration with the streaming platform, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which launched in 2020. Narrated by Tiffany Haddish, the event saw Carey joined by guest stars Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg.

Advertisement

Carey will executive produce The Magic Continues, which will be helmed by music video director Joseph Kahn. A release date is yet to be confirmed.

‘Fall In Love At Christmas’ will be released on November 5. The collaborative track also features US choir director and gospel singer Kirk Franklin. You can pre-save/pre-order it here.

Carey took to social media to reveal the single via a video on social media earlier this week. The video was soundtracked by the star’s 1994 classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Jade Ewen is set to play Carey in Netflix series Luis Miguel.

Advertisement

The series, focusing on the Mexican singer and musician of the same name – who dated Carey from 1999 to 2001 – will return next month for its third and final outing.

A synopsis for the show reads: “This series dramatises the life story of Mexican superstar singer Luis Miguel, who has captivated audiences in Latin America and beyond for decades.”