Marilyn Manson joins anthology series ‘Creepshow’ for second season

Marilyn Manson has joined the cast of anthology series Creepshow for its upcoming second season.

The horror series – which is streamed on American subscription service Shudder – follows the fictional Creepshow comic books as they come to life in a series of terrifying tales hosted by the show’s silent ghoul.

Other names joining Manson include Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), Denise Crosby (Pet Sematary), Ali Larter (Final Destination 2), Kevin Dillon (The Blob), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), C. Thomas Howell (E.T.), Breckin Meyer (Clueless), Ted Raimi (Evil Dead II), and Eric Edelstein (Green Room).

The six-episode second season, which is executive produced by Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), is set to premiere on Shudder in 2021.

Shudder is “an American over-the-top subscription video-on-demand service featuring horror, thriller and supernatural fiction titles owned and operated by AMC Networks”, according to a press release.

A Creepshow Animated Special arrived on the service yesterday (October 29).

Earlier this month, Marilyn Manson described the “devastating” toll this year’s coronavirus pandemic has had on his mental health.

Speaking in the latest print edition of Classic Rock, the 51-year-old singer said: “Being unable to perform live… it’s not a complaint, like some moody, arrogant rock star saying I can’t do my job so woe is me. But for the past 20 years, all I’ve known is to get on stage and sing. I can’t do that. So it is mentally devastating.

“When you’re in quarantine, your life becomes a macrocosm or a microcosm. You get confused. You don’t know what the reality is, apart from what’s around you. And that can drive you insane.”

Meanwhile, the rock veteran released his new album ‘We Are Chaos’ last month, which NME described as “his most human work so far” in a five-star review.