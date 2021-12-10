Mark Hamill joins Mike Flanagan’s ‘Fall Of The House Of Usher’ Netflix series

Netflix has revealed the cast for upcoming horror series The Fall Of The House Usher.

The series is the next project from Mike Flanagan, who created Netflix’s The Haunting Of Hill House, The Haunting Of Bly Manor and this year’s Midnight Mass.

Describing the show on Twitter, Flanagan wrote: “This miniseries is a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe.

“To tell this epic tale of greed, horror, and tragedy, we have assembled the largest ensemble cast in the history of Intrepid Pictures.”

Frank Langella (Frost/Nixon) will lead the cast as Roderick Usher, described as the “towering patriarch of the Usher dynasty.” He’ll be joined by Carla Gugino, who previously starred in The Haunting Of Hill House and The Haunting Of Bly Manor.

Mark Hamill (Star Wars) will play “a character surprisingly at home in the shadows,” while Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica) takes on the role of Madeline Usher, Roderick’s twin sister. Carl Lumbly (Doctor Sleep) is set to play Poe’s investigator C. Auguste Dupin.

Other cast members announced include Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T’nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyliegh Curran, Paola Nunez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, Igby Rigney, JayR Tanaco, Robert Longstreet and Annabeth Gish.

Fall Of The House Of Usher will span eight episodes, with Flanagan and Michael Fimognari set to direct four episodes each.

This is the fifth project for Flanagan’s deal with Intrepid Pictures, with their fourth project, Midnight Club, set to be released next year.