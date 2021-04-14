Mark Ronson docuseries ‘Watch the Sound’ to launch on Apple TV+

Mark Ronson is set to host a new docuseries for Apple TV+, titled Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson.

The six-part show will examine “sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it”, according to a press release.

Watch the Sound hails from Oscar-winning producer Morgan Neville, and will debut on the streaming platform on July 30.

In each episode, Ronson will uncover untold stories in music creation and is set to explore the lengths producers and artists go to in order to find the perfect sound.

The show will look at the intersection between artistry and technology in music, and will feature interviews with Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Ad-Rock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more.

Ronson will create a unique piece of original music at the end of every episode, using technology and techniques which include reverb, synth, autotune, drum machines, sampling and distortion.

Last year, Mark Ronson released a previously unheard demo of “the Bond song that never was”.

The musician shared the track on the new Good Music 2020 volume two compilation, which was released on Bandcamp for one day only.

The album was listed as “Various Artists Working To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy”. Other acts featured on it include David Byrne, Pearl Jam, Phoenix, Yoko Ono’s Plastic Ono Band, Arcade Fire, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more.