‘Marry My Husband’ actress Song Ha-yoon reveals why she kept to herself on the set of the K-drama

Marry My Husband actress Song Ha-yoon has revealed why she isolated herself on the set of the hit Prime Video K-drama series.

Marry My Husband follows ordinary office worker Kang Ji-won (Park Min-young), who gets a second chance at life after she dies at the hands of her cheating husband Park Min-hwan (Lee Yi-kyung) and treacherous best friend Jung Soo-min (Song Ha-yoon).

In a new interview with South Korean media, Song Ha-yoon says that because of the villainous nature of her role, she “usually kept to myself while on set”, per SBS Star. The actress explained that it “didn’t feel right to form close relationships with other actors while playing the character”.

Advertisement

“It was necessary because when actors are close to each other, it is noticeable in a scene. Viewers these days easily pick up on that,” she continued. “It was my way to keep our friendship. I hoped we would go through this project without hurting our feelings.”

Elsewhere during the interview, the Marry My Husband actress also spoke about her bond with co-star Park Min-young, and how it was “very comfortable working with her” because they are the same age.

“Even though we didn’t talk much, I could tell a lot just by locking eyes with her. I sensed that she had overcome many challenges just like me and that she had been working hard to become who she is,” Song Ha-yoon added. “Because we had that intimacy, we tried to keep our distance from each other the most while filming.”

In other K-drama news, Disney+ has previewed its slate of Korean series that will be released on the streaming platform in the coming year. They include the long-awaited third season of The Zone: Survival Mission, a new show from Moving creator Kang Full and more.