Martha Stewart gets huge tattoo of Snoop Dogg in Super Bowl commercial

Martha Stewart has received a big tattoo of Snoop Dogg as part of a new Sketchers advert at the Super Bowl.

The apparently fake inking is seen in a brief moment in the promo for the shoe brand, as the TV personality showcases many scenarios where she slips into the shoes.

At one point during the commercial, she is seen sitting in a chair and getting a tattoo of Snoop, Stewart declaring: “Ooh, that’s gangsta!”

The rapper himself is also appearing as part of the campaign, and in a separate commercial, he is seen doing a host of activities in his Sketchers, including getting off a private jet and performing at a concert.

At the end, he is seen sitting in the White House’s Oval Office with his feet on the table, as Stewart appears and asks him how he manages to do all these things, before she tells him off: “Get your feet off the desk!”

This isn’t the first collaboration between the two celebrities, with the two launching TV show Martha & Snoop’s Dinner Party in 2016, before appearing together in a T-Mobile Super Bowl advert in 2017.

Stewart also wrote a foreword in Snoop’s 2018 book From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen, and the rapper appeared as the first guest on Stewart’s podcast when it launched last summer.

Speaking previously to Rolling Stone about their relationship, Snoop said: “I’ve never met anyone like Martha Stewart. When we come together, it’s a natural combination of love, peace and harmony.”

Meanwhile, last month it was confirmed that Snoop will play Willie Nelson‘s 90th birthday party in April alongside the likes of Neil Young and Beck. Dubbed Long Story Short, the event will take place over the course of two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.