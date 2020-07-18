Three directors have reportedly been taken on by Marvel for a new ‘Hawkeye’ Disney+ television series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood (Troop Zero) and Rhys Thomas (Staten Island Summer) have been recruited to direct a block of episodes in the upcoming 6-episode series.

Jonathan Igla, who was a writer on Mad Men is set to be writing and executive producing the new series.

Jeremy Renner will be reprising his role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye but the series is reportedly introducing the character of Kate Bishop – a young woman who will be trained by Barton.

Speaking at the San Diego Comic Con last year, Renner said: “What I get to do in the show ultimately is shepherd an amazing character, ultimately a better version of me.

“…The sentiment of that is the fibre of what Hawkeye is, at least what I think Hawkeye is — a superhero without superpowers and I get to teach someone else to be a superhero without super powers.”

Last year, reports emerged that Disney were allegedly considering replacing Renner as Hawkeye after he was accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife in a custody filing.

The allegations were dismissed as “one-sided” by a representative for Renner.

In other Marvel news, the directors of Avengers: Endgame (2019) have addressed the issue of diversity in the MCU after Anthony Mackie’s criticism.

Anthony and Joe Russo said Mackie “is not wrong at all” when they were asked for their thoughts on the issues raised. Sam Wilson/Falcon star Mackie, who’s acted in seven Marvel movies to date, told Variety last month that representation is poor having worked with all-white crews.

In an interview with MovieMaker, the Russo brothers said they agreed with what Mackie said. “I think we can always all do better at diversity, constantly in this business, and in every facet of every industry – so he’s not wrong at all,” said Joe.

“I think that we all have to work harder to keep endorsing and supporting diversity on both sides of the camera.”