Nick Fury gears up for “one last fight” in new trailer for Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’

Marvel Studios have shared a new trailer for the forthcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, reuniting Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) with Skrull warrior Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) – check it out above.

The moody trailer opens with a shot of Fury walking through a forest, seemingly in search of the site where an alien force touched down. A new character, MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth (played by Olivia Colman), warns the Avengers’ former ringleader that he’s “in no shape for this fight that lies before us”, but having come across a tombstone engraved with his own name, Fury declares that “this is personal”.

According to a synopsis shared by Marvel Studios, the six-part series – a standalone continuation of 2018’s Captain Marvel film, separate from its upcoming sequel The Marvels – will showcase “a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years”, with Fury and Talos “[racing] against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity”. It’s due to air weekly on Disney+ starting June 21, marking the first series in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to Jackson, Mendelsohn and Colman, the show will feature returning MCU stars like Cobie Smulders (as Maria Hill), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes) and Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross), as well as newcomers Emilia Clarke (as Talos’ daughter G’iah) and Kingsley Ben-Adir (as Gravik, leader of a rebel Skrull faction).

Also released today was a new poster for Secret Invasion – have a look at that below:

The most recent MCU project to hit screens was Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which earned a four-star review from NME. Prior to Secret Invasion, fans will be able to see Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5. The Marvels will also hit cinemas on November 10. Also due to air on Disney+ this year is the second season of Loki.