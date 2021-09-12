Marvel Studios picks up its first-ever Emmy Awards for ‘WandaVision’

Marvel Studios has picked up its first-ever Emmy Awards for its hit Disney+ series WandaVision.

At last night’s (September 11) first Creative Arts Emmys ceremony of 2021, the acclaimed miniseries took home the prizes for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes.

Production Designer Mark Worthington, Art Director Sharon Davis and Set Decorator Kathy Orlando accepted the former award, with Costume Designer Mayes C. Rubeo, Assistant Costume Designer Joseph Feltus, Assistant Costume Designer Daniel Selon and Costume Supervisor Virginia Burton claiming the latter.

WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, is still in the running for a number of other Emmys, having earned 23 nominations in total back in July.

At upcoming Emmy ceremonies, the show will contend for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series, Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Elizabeth Olsen), Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Paul Bettany), Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Kathryn Hahn), Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie, and Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

On the music side of things, it will also compete for Original Main Title Theme Music, Original Music And Lyrics, Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score), and Music Supervision.

Created by Jac Schaeffer, the hugely popular Marvel TV series premiered on Disney+ back in January, and came to a close with its ninth and final episode on March 5.

The show centres on Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two superheroes living their dream suburban lives in the town of Westview, New Jersey, but they soon begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+ claimed six awards in total during last night’s Creative Arts Emmys ceremony. Its Star Wars series The Mandalorian received three awards for Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) and Prosthetic Makeup, with Black Is King claiming Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program.

Last month, Disney+ shared a first-look at Marvel‘s next live-action series, Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

The forthcoming show – which is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 24 – will focus on the adventures of Young Avenger, Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), who took up the Hawkeye mantle after original Avenger, Clint Barton (Renner).