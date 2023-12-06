‘Masters Of The Air’ trailer: Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan take to the skies in WW2 aviation drama

The official trailer for new WW2 series Masters Of The Air starring Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan has arrived – check it out below.

The upcoming nine-part limited series is the follow-up to Band Of Brothers and The Pacific, and is set to debut worldwide with the first two episodes on January 26, 2023 via Apple TV+.

The high-production drama reunites Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, who produced 2001 miniseries Band Of Brothers and 2010’s The Pacific. Masters Of The Air is written by John Orloff, while episode directors include Cary Joji Fukunaga (No Time To Die), duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Half Nelson), Dee Rees (Mudbound) and Tim Van Patten (Black Mirror).

The series follows the true story – based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name – of the 100th Bomb Group, known as the ‘Bloody Hundredth’, as airmen conduct bombing raids over Nazi Germany during World War Two while dealing with perilous conditions.

Also starring in the new series includes Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts), Anthony Boyle (Tetris), Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook and Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education).

The new trailer sees the US pilots getting assigned in their roles as part of the 100th and preparing to go “straight into Hitler’s territory”, along with explosive snippets of dogfights and crashing aircraft.

“We won’t go without a fight,” Butler’s character, Major Gale Cleven, can be heard saying at the end of the trailer.

Check it out below.

The film is set to follow in the thematic footsteps of its predecessors, exploring the emotional and traumatic impact of the war on soldiers.

“Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air,” a synopsis reads. “Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.”

The new trailer follows a teaser that was released last month and teaser images back in October.

“Masters Of The Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II,” said Goetzman in a press statement.

“Tom and Steven have always wanted to visualise cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this ‘singular event in the history of warfare.’ We’re thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story.”