Matthew McConaughey delivers 110,000 masks to Texas hospitals

Matthew McConaughey has done his bit for the coronavirus relief effort in his home state of Texas, delivering over 100,000 masks to local hospitals.

Along with his wife Camila Alves, McConaughey delivered 110,000 masks to rural hospitals in the state, which were purchased by car company Lincoln, with whom McConaughey is a spokesperson.

Sharing a photo of he and his wife in a truck on delivery duty on Facebook, McConaughey wrote: “Me and Camila Alves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas.”

Thanks to facebook.com/Lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks – me and Camila Alves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas Posted by Matthew McConaughey on Thursday, May 21, 2020

The new delivery isn’t the first time McConaughey has helped out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the True Detective star hosted a virtual bingo night for isolated seniors in Texas. The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living had asked the actor to join the bingo nights last September in a video message, and he responded and called the numbers over video chat last month.

McConaughey called the numbers from home accompanied by his mother, wife and children. When a person reached “bingo”, the prize was to ask the actor a question.

McConaughey recently starred in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, which is now streaming early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the star joined Instagram to mark his 50th birthday, promising that his account will be different to most.

“I’m looking forward to sharing who I am with you, to seeing if who I am translates, if what I want to share translates…” he wrote.

“If it tickles your funny bone, if it makes you think a second, if it makes your heart swell up a little bit, if it makes you take a quiet moment and go for a walk.”