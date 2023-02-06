Matthew McConaughey to voice Elvis Presley in Netflix animated series

Matthew McConaughey is set to voice Elvis Presley in new animated series Agent Elvis on Netflix.

The trailer for the new series has just been released, after it was greenlit in 2019. Agent Elvis will premiere next month.

“Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll,” reads the series logline, according to Variety.

Agent Elvis was co-created by Priscilla Presley, Presley’s widow, and John Eddie. Mike Arnold serves as showrunner and headwriter for the show.

“From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that,” said Priscilla at the time of the show’s announcement.

Take a look at the trailer for Agent Elvis here:

Meanwhile, Austin Butler who played Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s 2021 biopic, say he may have damaged his vocal cords while filming.

Butler, along with using his own singing voice, adopted a Tennessee accent for the role – which has since stuck and become a talking point following appearances at the Golden Globes.

“I’m getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” Butler said. “One song took 40 takes.”