Matthew Perry could receive posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Friends actor Matthew Perry could receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame according to a new report.

Perry – who shot to international fame for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in Friends – died on October 28 in an apparent drowning in his hot tub. He was 54 years old.

Perry’s funeral took place earlier this week in Los Angeles, with all five of his Friends co-stars attending the service. The private service took place at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills, less than a mile from the television studios in which the beloved sitcom was filmed.

A new report in TMZ suggests that the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, who oversee the Hollywood Walk of Fame would “love to honour the late actor with a star and a posthumous ceremony,” according to the publication. The final decision on such a ceremony would lie with Perry’s family.

TMZ also state that Perry was selected for a star in 2013 but the award expired in 2018 with a ceremony having never been scheduled.

In a statement earlier in the week, Perry’s five Friends co-stars said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and executive producer Kevin Bright, also paid tribute to Perry in a statement. “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives,” they wrote.

“We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

It also emerged this week that Perry was planning on asking Zac Efron to play him in a biopic about his life. Athenna Crosby, a friend of the late star, said: “He said that he wanted to make a movie about his life. And he had worked with Zac Efron in the past on a movie, and he said that he wanted Zac Efron to play him as a younger version [of himself] and that he was gonna ask him soon to do that.”

Perry and Efron starred together in the 2009 comedy film 17 Again, playing older and younger versions of the same character.