Matthew Perry explains why he can’t rewatch ‘Friends’ today

Matthew Perry has explained why he can’t rewatch Friends anymore.

The actor, who played Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom, opened up about his struggles with addiction while in conversation with CNN.

“I was taking 55 Vicodin a day, I weighed 128lbs, I was on Friends getting watched by 30 million people – and that’s why I can’t watch the show, cause I was brutally thin,” Perry said.

“I didn’t watch the show, and haven’t watched the show, because I could go, ‘Drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine’. I could tell season by season by how I looked. That’s why I don’t wanna watch it, because that’s what I see.”

The actor went on to say his struggles with addiction are “not fair” in comparison to the experience of his colleagues.

“You know, the thing that always makes me cry – and I hope I don’t cry here – is that it’s not fair. It’s not, it’s not fair,” Perry said.

“It’s not fair that I had to go through this disease while the other five didn’t. They got everything that I got, but I had to fight this thing – and still have to fight this thing.”

Earlier this year Perry said he “had to beg” the producers of Friends to change the way his lines were delivered.

“That particular cadence – could it be more annoying? – had been so played out that if I had to put the emphasis in the wrong place one more time, I thought I’d explode, so I just went back to saying lines normally, for the most part in season six and then beyond,” he explained.