Matthew Perry “punched a hole” in Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when he learned Chris Farley had died

Friends star Matthew Perry has claimed he “punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston‘s dressing room wall” when he learned that comedian Chris Farley had died.
The former Saturday Night Live cast member passed away in 1997 from a drug overdose aged just 33, appearing in his last leading role alongside Perry in 1998’s Almost Heroes.
Writing in his memoirs Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry recalled finding out the tragic news, which was made more difficult by the fact that he was going through his own addiction struggles at the time.
“His disease had progressed faster than mine had. (Plus, I had a healthy fear of the word ‘heroin’, a fear we did not share),” he said (via LADBible).
“I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out.
“I found myself publicly discussing his death from drugs and alcohol. I was high the entire time. No one knew — not my family, my friends, no one,” Perry adds.
The actor previously spoke to ABC’s Diane Sawyer of how Friends co-star Aniston reached out to him during his addiction, recalling her saying: “‘We know you’re drinking’.”
The star added: “Imagine how scary a moment that was. She was the one that reached out the most… I’m really grateful to her for that.”
Last year while promoting the book, Perry said that a “higher power” helped him through his addiction, recalling a near-death experience where doctors gave him a two per cent chance of survival after his colon burst due to opioid abuse. The star was put on life support and how was the only patient on the machine who survived that night.
“I believe there is a higher power,” he told Bill Maher’s Real Time. “I have a very close relationship with him that’s helped me a lot.”