Matthew Perry threw table at ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz, report claims

Matthew Perry physically assaulted at least two women and lied about his sobriety in the lead-up to his death, according to reports.

The Friends star passed away at the age of 54 in October last year, having been found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. A post-mortem examination concluded the actor died from the “acute effects of ketamine”.

Following his death, multiple allegations have been made against Perry. One of them alleges that he “threw a coffee table” at his ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz after she accused him of cheating in 2021.

“He threw a coffee table at her and told her that she was crazy,” a source told the Daily Mail. “He hated that she dumped him and he had terrible abandonment issues.”

According to US Weekly, three sources close to actor also claimed that he shoved his live-in sober companion Morgan Moses into a wall and “threw her onto a bed” in March 2022 during a confrontation about his drug abuse.

Perry was said to be “mortified” by the incident and attempted to smooth things over with Moses.

“He was panicking because the person who was always by his side had left him,” the source said, adding that the pair were no longer friends. “This time, he took threats and hints of violence into actual violence,” they added.

Hurwitz and Moses have not yet commented on the allegations against Perry.

In his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry claimed he was finally sober. However, the sources claim he had been lying about his sobriety while promoting his book in 2022.

“Since [Friends ended], he was set financially and didn’t have to work, so it created an environment to use,” they said.

“He was verbally, emotionally and physically abusive,” the source added. “All he knew how to do was cause pain and play the victim.”

Another source said Perry “wasn’t a horrible human being. [But] he was so warped in his addiction that he wasn’t himself and the man he should be”.

In other news, it was recently reported that Friends cast members Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow are planning a special reunion to honour Perry.