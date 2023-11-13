Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend fears he suffered relapse before death

An ex-girlfriend of Matthew Perry has shared her fears that he suffered a relapse before his death.

The Friends star was found dead aged 54 in his Los Angeles home last month, and has since been laid to rest at a private funeral.

A subsequent toxicology report found that his death was not caused by a methamphetamine or fentanyl overdose, though Perry’s death certificate states that the official cause of death has been “deferred”, with initial autopsy results inconclusive.

Kayti Edwards, who previously dated the actor and also worked at one point as his assistant, suggested in a new interview that Perry – who had battled addiction in the past – may have suffered a relapse in the week leading up his his passing.

“There are a lot of things that aren’t adding up for me,” she told The Sun. “I don’t believe he just drowned in his Jacuzzi, that doesn’t sound right. I know Matthew and I know that he wouldn’t have just drowned.

“I think he might have taken pills in the week leading up to this. They said there were no prescription painkillers at the scene, which doesn’t surprise me, because he didn’t leave drugs lying around.

“He was paranoid and would take them all, so there wasn’t any evidence, and then go out for more when he was ready to.”

Edwards also noted Perry’s use of the title “Mattman” in his final social media post prior to his death, explaining: “That Mattman thing was not something he did when he was sober. Mattman would come out when he was not sober and he felt kind of invincible.

“I was around when he was getting high, although I was not getting high with him, and when I would say maybe he should cool it a little bit with the drugs, he would say, ‘No, I’m Mattman’.”

She also claimed that Perry had a tendency to gravitate towards water when high, saying: “One time, his neighbour in Hollywood Hills found Matthew naked and high in his swimming pool. I had to go over there and get him out of his neighbour’s pool. He had a thing with water when he was doing drugs. He always wanted to be in the pool or the Jacuzzi.”

Following Perry’s death Captain Erik Scott – a spokesperson for the fire department who responded to an emergency call – told E! News: “A bystander had brought the man’s head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival.”

He added: “A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival.”

Many in the world of entertainment paid tribute to the actor following the news, notably Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, who said they were “utterly devastated by the loss”.