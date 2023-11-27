Matthew Perry’s favourite ‘Friends’ episode is surprising

Matthew Perry’s surprising choice for his favourite Friends episode has re-emerged following the actor’s passing.

The Chandler Bing actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home last month aged 54, with a private funeral service taking place earlier in November.

A 2004 interview with Perry has now re-emerged, in which he said that season one episode The One With The Blackout – which notably featured his usually-talkative character saying little – topped his list.

“The interesting thing about that episode was I didn’t speak much; it was mostly in voiceover,” he told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “We prerecorded what I said, and I had to react.”

The episode featured Chandler getting stuck in an ATM vestibule with model Jill Goodacre, who played herself in the episode.

“Let’s face it: Jill Goodacre is hot, so it wasn’t that difficult,” he added. “I [remember] spitting my gum out, and it stuck to the wall. It was my choice to just stay frozen in fear and embarrassment.”

Perry also explained that he was able to see how well the show was working with its other stars, recalling: “What was great about that night was that I was also able to watch the other three quarters of the show, which was these five great actors doing ensemble work that was amazing. This was the first time I realised, ‘Gee, this is really clicking.’”

Following his passing, co-stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow all shared individual tributes to Perry, while co-creator Marta Kauffman said Perry was “happy” and “doing good in the world” before he died.

A death certificate issued earlier in November said Perry’s cause of death had been “deferred” after inconclusive initial autopsy results, though a toxicology report confirmed that his passing was not caused by a methamphetamine or fentanyl overdose.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the cast of Friends are planning to reunite at the upcoming Emmy Awards to pay a special tribute to the late star.