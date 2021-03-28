Maya Rudolph plays Beyoncé taking on ‘Hot Ones’ challenge on ‘SNL’

Maya Rudolph returned to host Saturday Night Live last night (March 27), playing Beyoncé in a themed sketch.

In the scene, Rudolph’s Beyoncé took on the popular YouTube challenge Hot Ones, which sees celebrities chatting while eating increasingly hot chicken wings.

Rudolph’s most notable previous appearance as Queen Bey on the show came back in 2012, in a sketch about her son Blue Ivy that featured Justin Timberlake as Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon and Kristen Wiig as Taylor Swift.

Watch last night’s sketch below.

Last year, Rudolph won an Emmy Award for her regular guest role on SNL portraying US Vice President Kamala Harris, alongside Jim Carrey as Joe Biden.

“I’m so grateful, always, to be a part of that place,” Rudolph told Jimmy Fallon of her time on SNL recently.

“And then like, when in my wildest dreams did I think there would ever be a candidate that looks remotely close to whatever this is? It’s my civic duty. I gotta do it.”

Elsewhere on last night’s episode, Jack Harlow made his musical debut on the show, performing his recent singles ‘Tyler Herro’ and ‘Whats Poppin’ back to back. Harlow also appeared in a sketch explaining NFTs with help from Eminem‘s ‘Without Me’.

The real Beyoncé, meanwhile, broke the record for most Grammy wins by a female artist and by any male or female singer, picking up three awards at the 2021 ceremony this month – Best Music Video for ‘Brown Skin Girl’, Best R&B Performance for ‘Black Parade’, and Best Rap Performance for her remix of Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘Savage’.