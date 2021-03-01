Maya Rudolph to return to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ this month

Maya Rudolph is set to return to host Saturday Night Live this month.

Joined by musical guest Jack Harlow, the show will see Rudolph returning to the show which she has a long history with.

Last year, Rudolph won an Emmy Award for her regular guest role portraying US Vice President Kamala Harris, alongside Jim Carrey as Joe Biden.

“I’m so grateful, always, to be a part of that place,” Rudolph told Jimmy Fallon of her time on SNL recently.

“And then like, when in my wildest dreams did I think there would ever be a candidate that looks remotely close to whatever this is? It’s my civic duty. I gotta do it.”

See you in March! pic.twitter.com/tk3LItC0az — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 28, 2021

Rudolph’s return to SNL will follow a month-long break for the show. After sharing the 14th episode of its 46th series on Saturday night (February 27), which featured Nick Jonas as both host and musical guest, the show will take a hiatus before returning with Rudolph and Harlow on March 27.

Last month, a cold open on SNL criticised Justin Timberlake for his “20 years late” apology to Britney Spears.

Timberlake, Spears’ ex-boyfriend, apologised for his treatment of Spears and Janet Jackson in the wake of the release of new documentary Framing Britney Spears, saying he “failed”.

On the February 22 episode of SNL, Britney, played by Chloe Fineman, was given her own fake talk show as the episode’s cold open, welcoming those who needed to apologise to her.

“Hi ya’ll, it’s Britney bitch,” the sketch started. “You all know me from my upbeat Instagram videos and the word conservatorship.

She added: “I’d like to give a quick shout out to our sponsor the Notes App. Looking to post a lame apology 20 years late? Go through the motions with the Notes app.”