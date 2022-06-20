Maya Rudolph turned down lead role in ‘Killing Eve’

Maya Rudolph has revealed she turned down the title role in Killing Eve.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said she was approached to star in the BBC series but rejected the offer due to family commitments in the US.

Rudolph said: “But there was no way I was about to move to Europe for months. Like, how?”

Sandra Oh, who was cast as Eve Polastri in Killing Eve, went onto win the Golden Globe for Best Actress for the role in 2019.

Since Killing Eve began in 2018, Rudolph has starred in numerous films and TV shows, including the role of Judge Gen in The Good Place and voicing various characters in Netflix series Big Mouth.

She also starred as Gale in Paul Thomas Anderson film, Licorice Pizza, which won Best Original Screenplay at this year’s BAFTAs.

Rudolph’s next role is in Apple TV+ comedy series Loot, alongside Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon and Ron Funches. The show will be released on June 24, 2022.

Killing Eve came to an end after four seasons in April this year. The show’s finale was criticised by original Killing Eve author Luke Jennings, who believed it “bowed to convention”.

A spin-off series is reportedly in development, which focuses on the early life of MI6 spymaster Carolyn Mertens, who is played by Fiona Shaw in the original series.