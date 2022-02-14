Meadow and A.J. recreate ‘The Sopranos’ opening credits in Super Bowl ad

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler have reprised their famous roles as Meadow and A.J. Soprano for a new Super Bowl ad, which you can watch below.

The pair played starring roles for the duration of the legendary HBO series The Sopranos, which ran for six seasons between the late 1990s and mid-’00s.

In the new advert for the Chevy Silverado, Sigler drives the car from New York to New Jersey – just as the late James Gandolfini (Tony Soprano) does in the show’s opening credits. The iconic Sopranos theme song, Alabama 3’s ‘Woke Up This Morning’, also plays during the ad.

The advert then ends with Sigler driving through famous spots from the set of The Sopranos before parking up at an electric car charging point, then meeting Iler on the street and embracing.

Watch the advert below.

Other adverts to air during the Super Bowl last night (February 13) include the epic first trailer for The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power, the record-breaking new TV show from Amazon Prime Video.

Elsewhere, new footage from Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness was also shared in an ad. The film appears to pick up where Spider-Man: No Way Home left off, with Dr. Stephen Strange (as portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch) reaping the consequences of his multiversal havoc-wreaking in that film.

Last year, The Sopranos actor Edie Falco has said that she had to stop rewatching the iconic show because it was “too shocking” to her.

Falco played Carmela Soprano, wife to James Gandolfini’s Tony, throughout the show’s six seasons. The show wrapped in 2007, and Gandolfini passed away in 2013 at the age of 51 from a heart attack.