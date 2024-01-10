Meet the cast of medical rom-com K-drama ‘Doctor Slump’

Netflix has released a new trailer for its new K-drama Doctor Slump. Here’s everything we know about the medical K-drama’s cast and upcoming premiere.

What is the plot of Doctor Slump?

Doctor Slump is a romantic-comedy following a pair of successful doctors and former medical school rivals, plastic surgeon Yeo Jeong-woo and anesthesiologist Nam Ha-neul. Despite their status as high-achievers, they soon arrive at a crossroads in their lives, pushing them to give up on their careers. As the pair reconnect over their newfound common ground, a romance starts to blossom between them.

Who is in the cast of the upcoming drama?

Park Hyung-sik (Our Blooming Youth) plays Yeo Jeong-woo, who becomes a famed plastic surgeon. Despite his popularity and playfulness during his medical school days, Jeong-woo excelled at his studies and graduated with some of the best grades in his year. After enjoying years of a successful career, a mysterious medical accident forces him to rock bottom.

Meanwhile, Park Shin-hye (Sisyphus: The Myth) stars as Nam Ha-neul, an extremely intelligent bookworm who comes to realise that she is not happy with her life. Due to her more serious approach to her studies, Han-neul often clashed with Jeong-woo in medical school, as she found it difficult to understand him.

Also joining the cast is Yoon Park (Delightfully Deceitful) as Bin Dae-young, a plastic surgeon who has a one-sided rivalry with fellow plastic surgeon and medical school classmate Jeong-woo. Kong Seong-ha plays Lee Hong-ran, an anaesthesiologist and Ha-neul’s best friend.

Is there a trailer for Doctor Slump?

The new trailer for Doctor Slump opens with scenes from Jeong-woo and Ha-neul’s younger days, where they each express being unable to understand why the other was popular amongst the opposite sex at school.

They unexpectedly meet as adults in 2024, with Ha-neul saying in a voiceover: “I ran into him again in the worst slump in my life.” Despite initially showing disdain for one another, the pair share a comical hug while crying over their troubles in a later scene.

As they begin to spend more time together, the pair begin to wonder why they have grown to rely on each other so much despite their past rivalry. Later, Han-eul announces that she is going on a blind date, causing Jeong-woo to reflect on his feelings for her.

How to watch Doctor Slump?

Doctor Slump premieres on January 17 on South Korean cable television network JTBC at 10:30pm KST. The series will also be available to stream on Netflix in selected regions.