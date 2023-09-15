Megan Thee Stallion cast in ‘Big Mouth’ season 7

Megan Thee Stallion has joined the cast of Netflix‘s Big Mouth for its upcoming seventh season.

Last night (September 14), Netflix announced the release date for the forthcoming seventh season of the hit puberty-themed animated comedy series, confirming in a new teaser that Megan Thee Stallion will play a version of herself in the show.

The teaser trailer kicks off with a set of lips in the sky which open to reveal a Hormone Monster voiced by Megan. Connie the Hormone Monster (voiced by Maya Rudolph) says: “Sweet salami in a pair of stilettos, is that Megan Thee Stallion?” In response, Megan quips “it’s a big motherfucking deal they got me on the show,” before adding: “I ain’t gonna lie, it’s getting real sexy.”

The show is then confirmed for an October 20 release. It will serve as the penultimate season of Nick Kroll’s comedy series on the streaming platform.

While the extent of Megan Thee Stallion’s role in season seven has yet to be revealed, Netflix has also confirmed that other guest stars appearing throughout the 10-episode season include Lupita Nyong’o, Billy Porter, and more.

The sixth season of Big Mouth premiered last year and featured Tyler, The Creator guest starring to voice Jesus. In the cameo, Tyler as Jesus speaks to a teenage boy who was worried about dancing with a girl without also leaving room for Christ.

He responded: “I didn’t even make that rule up! These white people made that up ’cause they couldn’t dance. They wanted everybody to suffer.” “Ok!” the boy said. “Let’s dance without leaving room for my saviour!”

Megan Thee Stallion most recently reunited with rapper Cardi B earlier this week on the 2023 MTV VMAs stage, bringing their latest collaboration ‘Bongos’ to New Jersey.

Last month, the ‘Savage’ rapper addressed her “haters” after Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting her. During her set at Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, California, Megan criticised those who have accused her of lying about the shooting.