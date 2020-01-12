Meghan Markle reportedly signs voiceover deal with Disney

Meghan Markle has reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney, with the contract stipulating a contribution to a wildlife charity of Markle’s choosing rather than direct payment.

Her first voiceover project was recorded before last Christmas, according to reports from The Times published yesterday (January 11), meaning that the decision was taken before the former Suits actor and her husband, Prince Harry, made the public announcement that they would “step back” from their senior royal duties in order to become “financially independent.”

While Markle goes by the title of Duchess of Sussex, her official occupation is listed as ‘Princess of the United Kingdom’, making her an appealing fit for the Disney brand.

If the reports are true, the move would represent a reversal of her decision to take a break from acting following the announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017 – a decision which, it later transpired, had already been anticipated by Suits creator Aaron Korsh well in advance.

In their first interview announcing the news in 2017, the Duchess of Sussex discussed how her life would change following the news, suggesting that she’d made a decision to leave the US legal drama. At that point the actress had starred as Rachel Zane in the show since 2011.

“I don’t see [my engagement] as giving anything up, I just see it as a change,” Markle told BBC News at the time. “It’s a new chapter. Also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on my show [Suits] for seven years.”

“We’re very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. Once we hit the 100 episode marker, I thought, ‘You know, I have ticked this box’. I feel really proud of the work that I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work as a team [with Harry].”